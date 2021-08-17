Saints cut Amukamara, waive Maher among several roster moves

AP Sports

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have cut cornerback Prince Amukamara and waived kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation. Payton says New Orleans also has waived rookie running back Stevie Scott, cut linebacker Noah Spence, placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy on injured reserve and placed defensive back KeiVarae Russell on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list. The Saints have not disclosed Maher’s injury which again leaves New Orleans without a place kicker. Sixth-year kicker Wil Lutz is expected to be active most of the regular season, but is rehabilitating from a recent surgery for a core muscle injury.