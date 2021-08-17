Rugby star Kefu recovering in hospital after home invasion

AP Sports

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is recovering in an Australian hospital after surgery for abdominal injuries he sustained during a break-in at his home. Kefu won the 1999 Rugby World Cup with Australia and has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016. The 47-year-old Kefu, his wife and their 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter received knife wounds after waking to the noise of intruders in their home in Brisbane at around 3 a.m. Monday. Another daughter posted a message on Facebook to say her father and brother were “recovering well.” Queensland state police have charged two teenage boys with multiple offenses.