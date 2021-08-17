AP source: NHL teams OK’d to add sponsor patches on jerseys
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season. The NHL board of governors unanimously approved the move. The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena. Jersey ads are the next step. The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18.