Byron takes pole for 1st Cup race on Indy road course

AP Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — William Byron has won the pole for the first NASCAR Cup Series race to be run on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Byron posted a fast lap of 100.044 mph in qualifying for Sunday’s Brickyard 200. Chase Briscoe will start second. He won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, the two betting favorites, are starting third and fourth.