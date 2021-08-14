Phillies 6 outs from record 8th no-hitter this year

AP Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are six outs from completing the eighth no-hitter in the majors this year, which would be the most in a season since 1900. Left-hander Matt Moore shut down the Cincinnati Reds for six innings on Saturday and was lifted after 76 pitches. Right-hander Hector Neris relieved and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Philadelphia led 2-0 after 6 1/2 innings. The Chicago Cubs threw the majors’ most recent no-hitter with a combined effort June 24.