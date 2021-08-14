Chargers edge Rams 13-6 in SoFi’s first game with fans

AP Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 Saturday night in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium. Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s palatial football arena welcomed his team and its co-tenants for a well-attended preseason opener with 68,791 tickets distributed. Neither team played any of its stars. The Chargers shut out the Rams in the second half to win the head coaching debut of Brandon Staley, who took charge less than five years after he was the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll.