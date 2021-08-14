Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2

AP Sports

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2. Albies’ 22nd homer of the season — a two-run shot off struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the fifth inning — landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center. Atlanta has won nine of 11 and kept pace at the top of the NL East standings with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Cincinnati earlier in the day. Winning pitcher Max Fried, who has received a decision in each of his last 15 starts, allowed one earned run on five hits through six innings. He struck out seven with no walks.