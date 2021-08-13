Valencia overcomes early red card to win in La Liga opener

AP Sports

MADRID (AP) — Valencia overcame a red card in the third minute to defeat Getafe 1-0 in the opening match of the Spanish league. Valencia lost midfielder Hugo Guillamón following a dangerous tackle less than a minute into the match. The hosts still took the lead when Carlos Soler converted an 11th-minute penalty. Getafe also went a man down in the 81st after defender Erick Cabaco was shown a second yellow card. Nearly 10,000 fans were at Mestalla Stadium as Spanish health authorities allowed the league to restart with crowds of up to 40% of the venues’ capacity.