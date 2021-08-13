O’Ward works overtime to grab pole position in Indianapolis

AP Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pato O’Ward blew past Will Power in the closing seconds of qualifying to claim his third pole of the season Friday at Indianapolis. O’Ward posted a fast lap of 1 minutes, 10.7147 seconds. Power will start second in Saturday’s race after going 1:10.7214. Both drivers topped Romain Grosjean who looked like he had locked up his second straight pole on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. It was a dramatic finish to the first day of a potentially wild race weekend that features three races from three different series on the same course.