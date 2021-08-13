Mariners draw bases-loaded walk in 9th, beat Blue Jays 3-2

AP Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 for their third straight win. Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Adam Cimber. Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases. Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games overall.