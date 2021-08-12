Thorbjorsen delivers big rally, needs another in US Amateur

AP Sports

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Michael Thorbjornsen already delivered a big rally in the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont. Now he needs another. Thorbjornsent took out William Hott with birdies on his last five holes to go from a six-hole deficit to a 2-and-1 victory. But in his second-round match, Thorbjorsen was 2 down with two holes left against Ricky Castillo. The top two seeds already have been eliminated. Mark Goetz was the medalist in qualifying and appeared to be a lock to advance when he was 3 up with four to play. David Nyfgall of Sweden won the last four holes