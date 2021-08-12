Matured Mayfield leading Browns amid ‘Super’ expectations

AP Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield has grown up. After three up-and-down seasons with the Browns, their 25-year-old quarterback has matured and is embracing the huge expectations being placed on him and the team in 2021. Mayfield helped Cleveland end its long playoff drought last season and he’s hoping to take the Browns further — maybe to a Super Bowl. Mayfield bounced back from a dreadful 2019 by throwing 26 TD passes and just eight interceptions in the regular season last year. He’s eligible for a contract extension and said he’d like to play his entire career in football-crazed Cleveland.