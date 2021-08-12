Angels’ Rendon: Hip problem source of injuries, lost season

AP Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon knew he hadn’t been right all season with the Los Angeles Angels. He just didn’t know why until an MRI revealed a right hip injury that appears to be the cause of all his woes. Rendon will undergo surgery next week to fix the impingement, and he hopes to be at full strength for spring training. With seven weeks left in what’s probably a lost season for the Angels and their third baseman, Rendon decided to get a head start on making the most of the remaining five years on his $247 million contract.