Giants 4 HRs power 7-2 win over Diamondbacks

AP Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2. Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco. The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era. The 1993 team that won 103 games overall was 76-38 through 114. Ketel Marte singled twice for Arizona, which is 2-14 against the Giants this season. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of 11 and became the first team in the majors with 80 losses.