AWC basketball to hold Fan Appreciation Night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College basketball will host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday during their game against Cochise College.

"We've had great support from the local Yuma community and our winter winter visitors coming out and supporting us all year," AWC men's basketball head coach Kyle Isaacs said. "We're trying to do a few different things to give back to them for their support."

There will be giveaways throughout the event, one of which is a 50-inch 4K television. Following the game, they will host a Party on the Porch at Mesa Del Sol.

On the floor, AWC hoops needs to win one of their remaining four games to clinch a spot in the ACCAC playoffs. Isaacs and his team feels they need regain the form that saw the Matadors win seven straight earlier this season.

"We really had a big time identity of playing tough and playing gritty," Isaacs said. "We kind of got out of it for whatever reason, so we can really find that identity of toughness and grittiness. I like our chances to be in all games and all battles."

"We got to show that we're the tougher team," guard Jared Arias said. "That's one of our main goals is to show grit and just be tough down the road."

AWC will take on Yavapai College on Wednesday. Then they wrap up their 2025 home slate with Fan Appreciation and Sophomore Night against Cochise College on Saturday.