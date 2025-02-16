Ludvig Åberg Clinches Second PGA Tour Win at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ludvig Åberg of Sweden secured the second PGA Tour win of his career with a dramatic finish at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Sunday. The Swede sealed the victory by draining a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole, edging out American Maverick McNealy in a thrilling conclusion.

Åberg turned in a final round 66, playing the last six holes at 4-under. After a mixed front nine that featured four birdies and two bogeys, he came alive on the back nine with three straight birdies starting at the 13th hole. McNealy, who had posted an impressive 8-under 64 and was at 11-under for the tournament, looked poised to hold on until the final hole.

Approaching the 18th, Åberg blasted a 317-yard drive straight down the middle of the fairway. His approach shot landed on the back of the green, about 70 feet from the hole, setting up a crucial birdie opportunity. Needing two putts to clinch the title, he left himself with a challenging 7-foot putt, which he calmly sank to secure the win and the $4 million first prize.

The tournament, held at Torrey Pines due to wildfire damage at its usual venue at Riviera, also saw world number one Scottie Scheffler make a late charge. Scheffler chipped in from a bunker on the 15th to get within two shots of the lead, but a bogey on the following hole and a missed birdie on the 18th left him tied for third with Patrick Rodgers, three shots behind Åberg.

With this win, Åberg not only enhances his PGA Tour resume but also proves he can rise to the occasion on one of golf's most storied stages.