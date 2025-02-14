Local Pride, National Glory: Verdugo taking AWC Women’s Soccer to Unprecedented Heights

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After years of working behind the scenes, Yuma native Victor Verdugo has propelled Arizona Western College (AWC) Women's Soccer to new heights, showcasing how a combination of local pride and relentless work ethic can put a small community on the national soccer map.

Verdugo, who grew up in Yuma, is no stranger to soccer. Before becoming AWC's head coach, he volunteered with the team for four years and honed his skills at several prestigious institutions, including Colorado Mesa University and FC Tucson. In his first full season as head coach, Verdugo’s leadership led the team to their first-ever appearance in the NJCAA Division I finals, a historic accomplishment for AWC.

For Verdugo, the success is deeply personal. "Taking that underdog role, but now embracing it, there's a responsibility to be at Arizona Western,” he shared. “Being local, we have the responsibility to keep our program heading in the right direction.” His coaching philosophy centers on not just developing players on the field, but also shaping better people and leaders. His belief in fostering well-rounded individuals was underscored when the AWC women’s soccer team achieved the highest GPA on campus, even after spending 15 days on the road for games.

AWC’s Athletic Director, Michael Broskowski, praised the community impact of the staff, highlighting the importance of having local figures like Verdugo and assistant coach Joel Ibarra leading the program. "It’s always special when you have a college coaching staff that's rooted in this community," said Broskowski. "For Yuma natives to build this program into what it is in just a year and a half is an incredible achievement."

The team's historic run has also attracted attention from NCAA Division I programs, as several players have already committed to top universities, continuing the legacy of success that Verdugo and his staff have established.

AWC players, including team captain Loegan Alia, credit Verdugo’s leadership with their personal and athletic growth. Alia reflected on Verdugo's motivational approach, “He always says, you don’t have to be the best player, but being the most hardworking player is better than being the best player.”

The team’s achievements under Verdugo's leadership have set high expectations for the future. With a strong foundation in place, the Matadors are eager to push further next season and continue to exceed expectations.

In the words of Verdugo, the journey is far from over. "For us, it's about continuing to have that expectation and bringing in players who understand that if you come here and do things right, you’ll have the opportunity to play at the next level," he said.

With determination and a sense of pride driving them, Coach Verdugo and the AWC Women’s Soccer team are poised to go even further in the seasons ahead.