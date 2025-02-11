Yuma Catholic girl’s soccer gearing up for first round playoff matchup with Thatcher

The 11 seeded Shamrocks are hoping to keep their season alive, making their final preparations on Tuesday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girl's soccer is coming off a dream finish to their regular season.

After starting the year 0-4, the Shamrocks won eight of their last nine games.

Head coach Emilio Lugo says the team's nerves have calmed down as they get closer to Wednesday's game against Thatcher.

"They're feeling good, they're locked in, yesterday they were kind of nervous," Lugo said.

Senior striker Janessa Lugo says a key to a win Wednesday will be making sure her team keeps the same mindset they finished the season with.

"If we have the attitude we've been having for the past few games we can take the dub," Lugo said.

Wednesday's game, which the Rocks will have to take a five hour road trip for, kicks off at 5:00 p.m.