San Pasqual Girls Basketball Falls Short in Region Championship Against Salome

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Pasqual Varsity Girls Basketball team faced off against Salome High School in the Region Championship but came up short on Saturday with a 19-47 loss. The game was held at Antelope Union High School, which hosted the region finals this year. It was a rematch of the previous year’s region final, and San Pasqual entered the contest hoping to keep their winning streak alive.

The Warriors got off to a strong start in the first quarter. Anna Daultel quickly set up Liz Huhtala for an easy layup under the basket. Then Kyla Emerson followed with a well-timed pass to the high post, where Lola Clement’s kicked it out to Daeja Villicana for a three-pointer. San Pasqual was looking sharp early, but they couldn’t maintain that rhythm as the game went on.

With just seconds left before halftime, the Warriors had trouble converting on their remaining chances. Daultel made a spectacular move by taking the ball all the way to half-court and launching a shot that somehow went in, cutting the deficit to 18-13 as both teams headed into the break.

Coming out of halftime, San Pasqual was hoping to make a comeback. Emerson continued to show her skill, hitting a jumper to keep the Warriors within reach. However, Salome’s offense proved too strong, with Daultel leading the charge in the fourth quarter. She couldn’t be stopped, hitting shot after shot, and putting San Pasqual out of contention.

After the game, Kyla Emerson reflected on the season so far, saying, "Well, the season has been pretty fun. We had a lot of wins, and we got to make a lot of great memories with each other. It was a fun season, especially since it was my last. I just hope these girls do well in the future, as they’re all young players, and I’m excited to see what they can do next season."

While the Warriors lost the Region Championship, their eyes are now on the state playoffs as they fight to keep their season alive.