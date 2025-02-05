Tiger in Iowa predicts Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

DES MOINES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Chiefs are going to "greeeat" at the Super Bowl, and that's because the Amur tiger at the Black Park Zoo in Des Moines chose the Chiefs as thew winner of this weekend's matchup.

After picking up the Eagles box, the tiger decided he didn't like them enough to pick over the two-time defending champion Chiefs.

To entice the tiger to pick a box, both were filled with items.

The zoo's animals are accurate 80% of the time when picking winners. Last year, the zoo's catfish correctly picked the Chiefs.