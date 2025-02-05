Cibola girl’s soccer opens big two-game road trip with 2-0 win over Kofa

In what will be a vital stretch towards their playoff hopes, the Lady Raiders walked away with a big win thanks to two goals from freshman Leyla Lugo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girl's soccer (8-3-1) defeated Kofa (5-5-2) on the road 2-0 on Tuesday, a big step towards a potential Lady Raiders playoff berth.

After a scoreless first half, freshman forward Leyla Lugo would score twice in the second to put Cibola in the lead.

The brace, along with a clean sheet from the Raiders' defense, ended up being enough to get the win.

Tuesday's game was the first of two for Cibola this week, with both crucial in their path towards clinching a playoff spot in the 6A bracket.

At the start of the day, AIA rankings had the Lady Raiders at 20th overall, with a top 24 ranking needed to enter the playoffs.

A loss to Kofa would have been costly, but the win should get them close to clinching.

Next up for the Raiders will be a rematch with rival and 12th ranked Gila Ridge, who were handed their first loss of the season by Cibola on Thursday.