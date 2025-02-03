Chip Kelly Joins the Raiders as Offensive Coordinator

LAS VEGAS, (KYMA, KECY) – Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL after spending several years in college football. The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, joining new head coach Pete Carroll’s revamped coaching staff.

Kelly, 61, spent the past seven seasons in college football, including a standout run with Ohio State as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Under his guidance, Ohio State averaged 35.7 points per game in 2024, capped off by a national championship victory over Notre Dame. Before Ohio State, Kelly had notable stints as head coach at UCLA, where he coached for six seasons, and with the San Francisco 49ers as their head coach in 2016. His previous NFL coaching experience also includes a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the team to the playoffs in 2013.

Despite struggles in his NFL career, most notably a 2-14 season with the 49ers, Kelly’s offensive acumen and innovative play-calling earned him a reputation as one of the game's brightest minds. His return to the NFL signals a fresh start with the Raiders, as Kelly takes the helm of a whats going to be a young offense.

Kelly joins a strong Raiders coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon also retained. Carroll, who took over as head coach just days ago, expressed a desire to build a balanced staff to complement the Raiders' growing roster, and adding Kelly’s experience and offensive creativity helps round out his vision for the team.