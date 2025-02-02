Yuma Catholic Boys and Girls Basketball Continue Their Dominance against Odyssey Insititute

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic High School's basketball teams are rolling this season, with both the boys and girls squads continuing to dominate in their respective regions.

The girls team, now 17-7 and 9-0 in regional play, took another commanding victory over Odyssey Institute, defeating them 70-8. Senior guard Sadie Estes led the charge with 23 points, while Amanda Wiley added 18 points to help extend their perfect regional record. With their explosive offense and stifling defense, the Lady Shamrocks look primed for a deep playoff run as they continue to make their mark as one of the top teams in the region.

The boys team, sitting at 20-2 and 9-0 in regional play, also had a more than impressive victory against Odyssey Institute, winning 85-27. Senior guard Sir Stokes played a spectacular game, racking up 27 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals, while Lucky Patane contributed 10 points and 5 steals. Fernando Vazquez Lima (9 points, 5 assists) and Santiago Vazquez Lima (9 points, 8 rebounds) also provided key contributions in this dominant win.

With deep playoff runs on their minds, both the boys and girls teams are focused on making a statement as they prepare for what promises to be an exciting finish to the season.