Rory McIlroy Wins Pebble Beach with Dominant Final Round Performance

PEBBLE BEACH, CA (KYMA, KECY) — Rory McIlroy completed a near-perfect weekend at Pebble Beach to claim the championship at this year’s event. Entering the final round with a commanding lead, McIlroy's performance was nothing short of phenomenal, finishing 21-under par to secure a 3-stroke victory.

McIlroy had a stunning start to his day, showcasing his pinpoint accuracy with a brilliant eagle on hole 14. That moment solidified his dominance on the course, as he built a comfortable lead, leaving his competitors in the dust. His short game, especially his putting, was on full display as he made crucial birdie putts—none more important than the one on hole 15, which gave him a four-stroke cushion heading into the final stretch.

Shane Lowry, who finished strong with a birdie on hole 16, put up a valiant effort, ending the tournament at 19-under. However, it wasn’t enough to challenge McIlroy’s commanding lead.

McIlroy’s victory at Pebble Beach marks a much-needed win after a series of near-misses in recent months. With this title, the Northern Irishman has shown his consistency and ability to perform under pressure, and it looks like 2025 could be his year to build on this momentum.