Arizona Western Men’s Basketball Rallies for 76-68 Win Over Central Arizona

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Matadors Men's Basketball team (16-6, 7-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 76-68 win over Central Arizona (8-15, 3-8) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

Edwin Suarez led the Matadors with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Matt Anglo also contributed with 13 points as the Matadors bounced back in front of their home crowd, securing the crucial win over the Vaqueros.

Arizona Western found themselves trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, with the Vaqueros taking a 24-13 lead with 8:05 remaining. However, the Matadors closed the first half on an 18-7 run, tying the game at 31-31 as the teams headed into the locker room.

Central Arizona regained the lead in the second half, opening up a six-point advantage early on. But the Matadors fought back, with Paora Winitana sinking a free throw to put Arizona Western up 57-56. With just over four minutes remaining, Engel Gutierrez hit a clutch three-pointer to give the Matadors a 64-60 lead. Arizona Western held off the Vaqueros down the stretch, outscoring them 12-8 in the final minutes to secure the 76-68 victory.

The Matadors will be back at home on Wednesday, February 5, hosting Southern Nevada at 7:30 p.m. at the House Gymnasium.