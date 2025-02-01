Matadors Softball Fall 4-0 to North Idaho at Great Western Shootout

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Matadors Softball team (2-5) wrapped up their time at the Chapman Automotive Great Western Shootout on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to North Idaho at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

The Matadors struggled to get their offense going, managing just six hits throughout the game. Jayleen Espinoza led the team, going 2-for-4 at the plate, while Hannah Love provided the Matadors' lone extra-base hit, a double, finishing the game 1-for-2.

North Idaho took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and added two more runs in the fourth. They sealed the win with another run in the sixth.

Arizona Western was charged with the game's only error, and despite a solid performance from pitcher Analy Trejo, who went 3.1 innings and allowed two earned runs, the Matadors couldn’t find a way to rally. Lili Vigil German came in for relief and pitched a scoreless inning.

The Matadors will look to bounce back as they hit the road next week to take on El Paso Community College in a doubleheader on Saturday, February 8, with the first game starting at noon.