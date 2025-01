The Criminals dominated at home to walk away victorious for the first time this year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boy's soccer (1-7) defeated Desert Sunrise (1-10) 9-0 for their first win on the season.

The Criminals opened things up in the first half with a 4-0 lead, scoring five more in the second to seal the victory.

Yuma will be back on the field Friday to take on Tempe on the road.