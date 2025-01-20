Yuma Catholic wrestling finishes 2nd at Arizona’s biggest meet of the year

The Shamrocks walked away with a successful weekend at the 60th annual Doc Wright Wrestling Invitational

WINSLOW, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic wrestling walked away with a nice performance at Arizona's biggest meet of the year.

Shamrocks senior Hunter Hancock walked away with an individual title, while the team finished as runners-up.

They'll be back on the mats on Wednesday, when they head to Marana High School in Tucson for their next meet.