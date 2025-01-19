Bills Hold Off Ravens, 27-25, to Advance to AFC Championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) – The Buffalo Bills are headed to the AFC Championship after a hard-fought 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Despite a sluggish offensive performance and a tough outing for quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills’ defense stepped up, forcing three turnovers to secure the win.

Allen accounted for two touchdowns, both on short runs, while rookie Ray Davis added a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Bills managed just 273 yards of offense but found success when it mattered, especially in forcing turnovers and making critical stops.

Lamar Jackson threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens, but his two turnovers – an interception and a fumble – proved costly. The Ravens had a chance to tie the game late, but tight end Mark Andrews dropped a crucial 2-point conversion pass in the final minutes. After a successful touchdown pass from Jackson to Isaiah Likely, Baltimore’s hopes ended with an onside kick recovery by Buffalo’s Rasul Douglas.

Buffalo’s defense, which had been criticized earlier in the season, delivered a strong performance, allowing 416 total yards but managing to limit the Ravens’ scoring opportunities when it counted. Von Miller and Damar Hamlin were among those who made key plays, including a fumble recovery by Miller that set up a pivotal touchdown.

With the win, the Bills will travel to Kansas City next weekend for a rematch with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Buffalo’s defense will be tasked with containing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, but after this victory, the Bills are brimming with confidence heading into the showdown.