San Luis boys soccer takes down Cibola

San Luis takes down Cibola for their fifth straight win.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Cibola Raiders 4-3 on Tuesday at the Snake Pit.

No. 9 San Luis moves to 5-1. This was the fifth straight victory of the Sidewinders. Cibola falls to 0-5.

At halftime, the game was tied 1-1. In the second half, the Sidewinders turned it up and defended their home field coming out with the victory.

On Friday, San Luis will face #10 Kofa. Cibola will play at Higley.