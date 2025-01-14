Skip to Content
San Luis boys soccer takes down Cibola

Published 11:40 PM

San Luis takes down Cibola for their fifth straight win.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Cibola Raiders 4-3 on Tuesday at the Snake Pit.

No. 9 San Luis moves to 5-1. This was the fifth straight victory of the Sidewinders. Cibola falls to 0-5.

At halftime, the game was tied 1-1. In the second half, the Sidewinders turned it up and defended their home field coming out with the victory.

On Friday, San Luis will face #10 Kofa. Cibola will play at Higley.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

