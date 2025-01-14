San Luis boys soccer takes down Cibola
San Luis takes down Cibola for their fifth straight win.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Cibola Raiders 4-3 on Tuesday at the Snake Pit.
No. 9 San Luis moves to 5-1. This was the fifth straight victory of the Sidewinders. Cibola falls to 0-5.
At halftime, the game was tied 1-1. In the second half, the Sidewinders turned it up and defended their home field coming out with the victory.
On Friday, San Luis will face #10 Kofa. Cibola will play at Higley.