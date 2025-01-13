Dallas Cowboys announce that Mike McCarthy will not return to coach the team

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach next season. After four seasons running the show, Mike McCarthy's expiring contract reportedly has not been renewed.

The Cowboys and McCarthy didn't sign a new deal, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting Monday that the length of the contract extension could not be agreed upon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints could have interest in McCarthy as they continue searching for new head coaches.

McCarthy went 6-10 in 2020 before going 12-5 in each of the next three seasons before the team regressed to 7-10 in 2024.

While his 49-35 record would typically ensure a contract extension, McCarthy's postseason blunders could be a reason that owner Jerry Jones is looking elsewhere.