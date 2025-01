It was a dominant day on the mats for the Kings, as they won over both schools in dominant fashion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa wrestling walked away from their home meet on Wednesday with two big wins.

The Kings beat Higley 47-29, and Brophy Prep 59-22.

Kofa will be back on the mats Friday, as they head to Peoria for the 58th annual Peoria Wrestling Tournament.