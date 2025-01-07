Cibola boy’s basketball narrowly takes down Camelback at home

The Raiders got back to their winning ways with a close win over a struggling Camelback side

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boy's basketball (5-3) defeated Camelback (1-6) 71-65 at Raider Gym on Tuesday.

The Raiders got off to a good start, jumping out to a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

They'd then take a nine point lead at the end of the first half thanks to a buzzer beating three-pointer from senior Jose Fernandez.

Despite a comeback effort from the Spartans in the second, Cibola was able to walk away with their first win of 2025.

The Raiders will be back in action at home on Friday as they welcome in Maricopa.