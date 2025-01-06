Hershey Bears’ Teddy Bear Toss sets a record

HERSHEY, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At the AHL Hockey Game between the Providence Bruins/Hershey Bears, the Bears hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

When Bears player Michael Sgarbossa scored the first goal, fans threw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice.

They collected 102,343 teddy bears and stuffed animals during the giant Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous hockey world record of 74,599 collected in 2024.

All items collected will be donated to local charities.