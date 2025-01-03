Brawley boy’s hoops survives Hornet comeback attempt, beats Calipatria 52-45

The Wildcats were able to fend off a Hornets run in the second half for their 10th win of the season

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley boy's basketball (10-7) defeated Calipatria (5-6) 52-45 at The Den on Friday afternoon.

After ending the first half with an 18-point lead, the Hornets began the third quarter with a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 11.

While Calipatria would outscore Brawley in the third, the Wildcats got momentum back on the their side to end the quarter.

Wildcats junior Joaquin Lofton would hit a buzzer-beating corner three-pointer to make it an 11-point Brawley lead going into the fourth.

That lead would prove to be enough as the Wildcats went on to win their fourth straight game.

Brawley will look to make it five straight when they head on the road to take on Central Tuesday.

Calipatria meanwhile will also be back in action on Tuesday, going on the road to face Holtville.