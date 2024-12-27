Kansas State comes back in Rate Bowl thriller

Kansas State comes back from 17 points down to beat Rutgers at Chase Field.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dylan Edwards scored three touchdowns to lead the Kansas State Wildcats to a 44-41 victory over the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in the 35th Annual Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Thursday.

Kansas State put up 542 yards of total offense, Edwards rushing for 196 yards.

Kansas State finishes the season at 9-4. Rutgers finishes at 7-6.

At halftime, Rutgers led 27-17. Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ja'shon Benjamin for a 7-yard touchdown to give Rutgers a 17 point lead, their largest of the night. KSU fired back with Edwards rushing for a 65-yard score. Then right after an interception, Avery Johnson connected with Garret Oakley for a Wildcat touchdown to make it 34-29. In the fourth quarter, Antwan Raymond scored a one-yard touchdown on a fake "tush push" to extend Rutgers lead to 41-29. Then, the Wildcats scored on a Johnson touchdown pass to Joe Jackson to bring it back within one score. Edwards secured the Wildcat victory with a 36-yard touchdown making it 44-41 after the two-point conversion.

For KSU, Johnson completed 15 of 30 passes for 195 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Edwards rushed for the 196 yards and two scores. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

For Rutgers, Kaliakmanis completed 14 of 32 passes for 237 yards with the touchdown and the interception.

Raymond carried the ball 18 times for 113 yards and three scores.