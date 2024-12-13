CBS 13 SPORTS: Desert Southwest Shootout takes place in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some of the best action from the Great Desert Southwest Shootout, pinning some of the best local girls soccer programs against each other, and how Yuma Catholic administration is reacting to the football team's move up to the 5A division, all in Friday's sportscast.

