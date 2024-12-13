Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Desert Southwest Shootout takes place in Yuma

today at 9:39 PM
Published 10:53 PM

Highlights from a few marquee matchups between local girls soccer teams, and how Yuma Catholic is reacting to the football team's divisional change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some of the best action from the Great Desert Southwest Shootout, pinning some of the best local girls soccer programs against each other, and how Yuma Catholic administration is reacting to the football team's move up to the 5A division, all in Friday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

