Yuma wrestling hosts meet featuring Gila Ridge, San Pasqual among Phoenix area programs
The Criminals boys and girls hit the mats for their first meet of the season at The Palace
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma wrestling hosted a meet for the first time this season at The Palace on Wednesday.
Gila Ridge and San Pasqual girls programs also attended, with the Hawks having a successful day on the mats.
The Lady Hawks walked away with overall points wins over Yuma at 42-12, and San Pasqual at 30-18.
Yuma's boys also suffered two losses over the Phoenix area schools that came out, Lee Williams and Paradise Honors.