Yuma wrestling hosts meet featuring Gila Ridge, San Pasqual among Phoenix area programs

today at 8:30 PM
Published 8:32 PM

The Criminals boys and girls hit the mats for their first meet of the season at The Palace

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma wrestling hosted a meet for the first time this season at The Palace on Wednesday.

Gila Ridge and San Pasqual girls programs also attended, with the Hawks having a successful day on the mats.

The Lady Hawks walked away with overall points wins over Yuma at 42-12, and San Pasqual at 30-18.

Yuma's boys also suffered two losses over the Phoenix area schools that came out, Lee Williams and Paradise Honors.

