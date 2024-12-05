Skip to Content
Double trouble: Cibola beats Kofa in boys and girls basketball

December 5, 2024
Both Raiders programs looked dominant against their crosstown rivals, with blowout wins coming for each side

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola basketball programs had a great night on Thursday, with both the boys and girls each earning wins over Kofa.

In the girls' game at Kofa, the Lady Raiders (2-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead against the Lady Kings (1-3) and never looked back, winning 69-20.

In a similar game on the boys' side, Cibola (2-1) looked dominant over Kofa (0-4) taking the game 74-43.

