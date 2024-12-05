Double trouble: Cibola beats Kofa in boys and girls basketball

Both Raiders programs looked dominant against their crosstown rivals, with blowout wins coming for each side

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola basketball programs had a great night on Thursday, with both the boys and girls each earning wins over Kofa.

In the girls' game at Kofa, the Lady Raiders (2-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead against the Lady Kings (1-3) and never looked back, winning 69-20.

In a similar game on the boys' side, Cibola (2-1) looked dominant over Kofa (0-4) taking the game 74-43.