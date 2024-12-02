Skip to Content
Sports

Yuma Catholic girls’ soccer drops season opener

By
Published 10:55 PM

The Shamrocks get a tough matchup as they get their season started at Ricky Gwynn Stadium

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls' soccer (0-1) dropped their season opener to Gilbert Christian (0-1) 10-2 at home on Monday night.

It was a tough test for the Shamrocks, who are looking to build off a season in which they went undefeated in region play.

The game was also called about 20 minutes early by the officials.

The Rocks will be back in action on Dec 10, when they head to Northwest Christian to take on the Crusaders.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content