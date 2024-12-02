Yuma Catholic girls’ soccer drops season opener

The Shamrocks get a tough matchup as they get their season started at Ricky Gwynn Stadium

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls' soccer (0-1) dropped their season opener to Gilbert Christian (0-1) 10-2 at home on Monday night.

It was a tough test for the Shamrocks, who are looking to build off a season in which they went undefeated in region play.

The game was also called about 20 minutes early by the officials.

The Rocks will be back in action on Dec 10, when they head to Northwest Christian to take on the Crusaders.