Harvest Preparatory football coach looks back on historic season

It was a year to remember for the Eagles, who made it to their first ever CAA championship game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a full circle moment for the Harvest Preparatory Football team this past season.

The Eagles went 5-3, making it all the way to the Canyon Athletic Association Division I title game against Skyline-Gila River.

Head coach Ian Guevara has helped to spearhead the turnaround for the team, which put a pause on the 11-man football program back in the 2018 season.

"It's great, as far as the work that the entire team put in as well as the staff," Guevara said.

Guevara was a player on the last 11-man team for the Eagles, becoming head coach of the eight-man program last year.

"Having that extra love for this team and this program I think is what really put it over the top as far as coaching and getting us to that next level," Guevara said.

With such a monumental campaign this time around, Guevara, who will return next season, is ready to see what's next for the program.

"I'm very excited for the future and what the future holds, we've got a lot of potential and a lot of kids coming up," Guevara said.