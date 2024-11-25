Yuma pro fighter Erick Gutierrez reacts to draw decision from most recent fight

Gutierrez took the ring in front of a national audience, but the end result wasn't the one he thought was coming

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez (7-1-1) didn't see a draw coming in his latest fight.

On Saturday against Miguel Nieblas (11-3-1) Gutierrez earned a split decision from the judges at the Plaza de Toros Calafia in Mexicali, Mexico.

"I came in there in the beginning round strong, and finished strong too you know, so I most definitely feel like I won that fight," Gutierrez said.

The fight, which was broadcast on ESPN+, was one of the toughest in Gutierrez's past few matchups.

Nieblas' 11 wins are the most an opponent of Gutierrez's has had.

While the decision certainly isn't what he wanted, being able to hang in the ring with a favored opponent is a confidence booster for Gutierrez.

"It really was an awesome feeling to get a draw, obviously that's not what we all wanted, it honestly made me feel like 'I belong in there,'" Gutierrez said.

As far as what's next, Gutierrez says he would be open to a rematch with Nieblas.

"If we do, we'd like to do it smart, this time I fought in his hometown, I'd like to fight in my hometown here in Yuma maybe, or even Phoenix," Gutierrez said.