Matadors Women’s Soccer Hang On for Thrilling 3-2 Win Despite Red Card Setback

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY) – The Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Soccer team showcased their determination and resilience in their NJCAA Division I Championship opener, holding off the Hill College Rebels for a dramatic 3-2 victory, despite playing the entire second half with only 10 players.

The Matadors, seeded No. 4, looked dominant early, racing to a three-goal lead in the first half at the Scheels Stryker Sports Complex. However, a red card issued to goalkeeper Iyan Hernandez in the 44th minute turned the match into a test of grit for Arizona Western.

Dianna Taddei opened the scoring just five minutes into the game, converting a corner kick from Linka Ono to give the Matadors an early edge. Ono followed up with a highlight-reel goal in the 17th minute, launching a shot from 40 yards out that found the back of the net. The third goal came in the 20th minute, as Naho Yamamura finished a rebound to give Arizona Western a commanding 3-0 lead.

Hill College responded just before halftime with a goal from Emma Stewart, leaving the Matadors with a 3-1 advantage at the break. In the second half, Hill College struck again in the 78th minute through Aalyse Ward, but the Matadors’ defense held strong in the closing moments to preserve the win.

After the game, Head Coach Victor Verdugo reflected on his team’s ability to adapt and overcome challenges, crediting their resilience.

"This game was about embracing adversity," Verdugo said. "I told our group, you need adversity because you have to suffer a little bit to grow. I didn’t mean to suffer like this, but the girls stepped up and took responsibility when it mattered most."

Verdugo commended his players for maintaining composure after the red card. "At halftime, I told them to stay composed. It was going to be difficult, but in 45 minutes, it would taste great. This group deserves the opportunity to move forward, and to win these tournaments, you have to create special moments like this when the unexpected happens."

The coach also praised the efforts of his senior players, including defender Allison Peralta, who stepped up in the backline leadership role. "Allison took over in the second half. She’s a senior who has been waiting for a moment like this, and she delivered beautifully," Verdugo added.

Playing out of position, Leigha Dobbins also helped guide the Matadors to victory for her performance in goal after Hernandez's ejection. "We’ve talked throughout the season about stepping up when called upon, and Leigha was ready. She did a phenomenal job in a tough situation," Verdugo said.

Looking ahead to their next match against No. 9 seed Kansas City Kansas, Verdugo emphasized the importance of depth in tournament play. "We brought 24 players, and today showed how important it is to have everyone ready to step up. Tuesday will test how deep we can go."

The Matadors will return to action on November 19 at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, aiming to secure a spot in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Championship. With their resilience and depth on full display, the team is proving they are built to contend for the title.