Brawley takes down Santana in SDS title game rematch, advances in CIF playoffs

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball (31-11) beat Santana (22-8) in straight sets to advance to the next round of the CIF Division IV playoffs.

The Wildcats had to endure three close sets in the process, but still managed to sweep the team they just beat to claim a San Diego Section title on Saturday.

A tough test now awaits Brawley in the regional semi-finals, as they'll take on one seeded Walnut (20-13) on Saturday.