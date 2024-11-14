Skip to Content
Sports

Brawley takes down Santana in SDS title game rematch, advances in CIF playoffs

By
New
today at 11:27 PM
Published 11:35 PM

The Wildcats beat the Sultans in straight sets to move on, now setting up a match with top seeded Walnut in the next round

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball (31-11) beat Santana (22-8) in straight sets to advance to the next round of the CIF Division IV playoffs.

The Wildcats had to endure three close sets in the process, but still managed to sweep the team they just beat to claim a San Diego Section title on Saturday.

A tough test now awaits Brawley in the regional semi-finals, as they'll take on one seeded Walnut (20-13) on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content