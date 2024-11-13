San Luis baseball star Cesar Chavira signs with Cochise College

The Sidewinder standout made his commitment official in front of friends, family, and coaches on campus Wednesday

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis senior catcher Cesar Chavira signed his letter of intent Wednesday to continue his athletic career at Cochise College.

"It feels great, I mean I'm really blessed to have this opportunity to play at the next level," Chavira said.

The chance was more than earned for one of the Sidewinders's best players.

A career .316 hitter, Chavira has played three years on varsity.

He was also part of the Diamondbacks RBI team featuring Arizona high school stars that advanced all the way the RBI World Series in Florida.

As far as why Cochise felt like the right school, Chavira had a plethora of reasons for his choice.

"I really liked the campus, I really liked the practice plans, the lifting, and everything that they do there," Chavira said.

Wednesday's signing was something that San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo feels was a long time coming.

"As he came in, we were only as good as he was, and as a freshman, he just took off" Castillo said.

The move to the next level is also something Castillo knows is just one step of Chavira's journey on the diamond.

"As long as he's healthy, he takes care of school, as he is right now, Cesar's gonna continue to play ball at the next level, and then after that, the sky's the limit for him," Castillo said.