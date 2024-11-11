Padres extend contract of pitching coach and Imperial Valley native Ruben Niebla

Following a successful past three years with the team, San Diego has decided to keep the Calexico native on staff

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Padres and pitching coach Ruben Niebla have agreed to a contract extension, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

As of right now, it is unknown how long the extension will go for, but regardless, the Friars keep the highly praised Niebla on their staff.

2024 was the last year of Niebla's deal, after joining the team ahead of the 2022 season.

In three years with the team, Niebla has led the pitching staff to a 3.80 ERA, which is a top-ten ranking in the league, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Calexico-native has earned high praise from the pitchers he's worked with over his tenure with the team.

His expertise is something the Padres will desperately need going into 2025.

With the key loss of starter Joe Musgrove, who will miss the upcoming season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, San Diego will look for contributions elsewhere.

Regardless of what the Padres do this offseason, Niebla will now be able to make a contribution with whatever general manager A.J Preller is able to put together in the next few months.