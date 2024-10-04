Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla reflects on Wild Card win while representing Calexico

The man behind so much of San Diego's success on the hill had a chance to celebrate the team's Wild Card Series win while looking ahead to his next challenge

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After the Padres' 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series, pitching coach Ruben Niebla made his way through the clubhouse to celebrate with the team.

As Niebla walked around, fellow coaches and players constantly stopped to give him praise.

Even outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. stopped to dap up Niebla next to the cooler containing the beers the team soaked each other with.

"It feels great, this is the first (celebration), and I'm looking forward to a lot more after this," Niebla said.

The moment is a deserved one for Niebla, who has helped guide the Padres towards success on the hill.

Probable NLDS game one starter Dylan Cease praised Niebla before Wednesday's game, saying how his impact goes beyond the field.

"He's good on the psychological aspect of the game and he's also good on the mechanical, he's been able to figure out different ways to help me as the season's gone on," Cease said.

Perhaps Cease is among the most qualified to speak of Niebla's impact, following his first career no-hitter back on July 25 against the Washington Nationals.

Niebla's help is something Padres manager Mike Shildt has appreciated in his first season with the team.

"He has a feel of people, he's able to individualize it, and he does a really good job of partnering with, especially our starters on what they're doing and how they're going about things," Shildt said.

Wednesday's game provided a good example of Niebla's impact as well.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove had to leave in the top of the fourth inning due to right elbow tightness.

That forced San Diego to turn to their bullpen, which was able to hold off an Atlanta comeback effort.

"So proud of these guys, the whole season we've battled through some adversity, and these guys have stepped up," Niebla said.

Through it all, the Calexico born coach has been one of the few able to represent the Imperial Valley at the Major League level.

It's a fact Niebla takes pride in.

"Being so close to home, that's what's most important, I know that there's a lot of people now in the Valley that are Padres fans, and that makes me feel very good," Niebla said.