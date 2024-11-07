Brawley volleyball aiming for first San Diego Section title

The Wildcats will have a chance to make program history on Saturday as they go for their first section title since the 1970's

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball has a chance to do what no other team in program history has done, claim a San Diego Section title.

Following Tuesday's sweep of 11 seed Olympian, the Wildcats will now play five seed Santana for the Division III title on Saturday at Mira Mesa College in Oceanside, Calif.

Head coach Lindsay Rubin mentioned the excitement her team has going into the game.

"None of these girls have ever had this experience to go to the final round," Rubin said.

It's been decades since Brawley has won a section title, last doing so in 1979 when the Wildcats won a Southern section 1A championship.

Rubin understands the significance a potential win on Saturday would have for the team.

"It's a huge deal, this is a special group of girls, they've got a lot of great teamwork, qualities, leadership qualities, they're just so much fun to be around," Rubin said.

As far as what Brawley will need to do in Saturday's matchup, Rubin pointed out one position group she's hoping will make an impact.

"It should be our middles, we'll depend on them a lot to run a quick offense, our quick defense, our energy, I feel really good about it," Rubin said.