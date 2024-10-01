Yuma volleyball still looking for first win, drops home match to Desert Sunrise

The struggles continued for the Criminals, as they opened up a two-game homestand at The Palace.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma volleyball (0-8) lost in a sweep to Desert Sunrise (8-2) at Bob McLendon Court on Monday night.

It was a tough night for the Crims, as they are still in search of their first win on the season.

Yuma won't have to wait long to get another crack at win number one, as they'll welcome in Cibola on Monday.