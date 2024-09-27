2024 Varsity Blitz Week 6
Two Imperial Valley teams look to keep their perfect seasons going, and Central plays with heavy hearts as they head to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley and Holtville look to keep their undefeated records alive as they each take on perhaps their toughest tests of the year so far, Central heads to Cibola days removed from the loss of a longtime coach with the program, and San Pasqual looks to keep their rebuild going in the right direction, all in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz.